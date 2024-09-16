iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.16

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 3975379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
