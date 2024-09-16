Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.23. 1,406,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,344,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth $113,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.