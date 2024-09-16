Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.23. 1,406,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,344,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
