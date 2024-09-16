Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

PSCF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

