Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.57

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 3705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

