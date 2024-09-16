Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,000 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $57,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after acquiring an additional 421,925 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

