Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.29

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 16223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

