Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.29

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 16223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
