Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.
