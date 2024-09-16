Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

