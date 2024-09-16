Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.91

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 7226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.