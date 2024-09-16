Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.91

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 7226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 731,566 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 377,277 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.