Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Insider Sells $1,040,389.65 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $491.10. 444,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,108. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.18. The company has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.04.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.