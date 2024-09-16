Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $645.66 and last traded at $645.75. 197,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,319,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $655.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

