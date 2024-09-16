Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $720.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $12,334,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $655.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.63 and a 200-day moving average of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

