Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $720.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $12,334,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $655.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.63 and a 200-day moving average of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.