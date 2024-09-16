Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.13

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 63816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.