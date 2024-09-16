International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $216.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.