Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Integrated Wellness Acquisition
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
