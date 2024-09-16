Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.