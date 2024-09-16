Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 996,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immersion news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 583,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,888. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

