I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

I-Mab stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in I-Mab ( NASDAQ:IMAB Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

