Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSPO remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 123,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,613. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

