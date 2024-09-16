Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73,902 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.