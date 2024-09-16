HI (HI) Price Down 1.7% This Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $273,487.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,544.70 or 0.99984098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004798 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $255,106.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

