Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $56.59 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

