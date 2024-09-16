Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.79

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 144134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

