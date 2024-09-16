Head-To-Head Analysis: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR)

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cheer shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cheer has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $152.33 million 0.16 $30.48 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $625.60 million 2.40 -$1.07 billion ($2.59) -1.70

This table compares Cheer and E2open Parent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cheer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Cheer and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A E2open Parent -125.24% 3.36% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cheer and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 4 0 0 2.00

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Cheer.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Cheer on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

