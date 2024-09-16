Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.45% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE HASI opened at $34.70 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $35.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

