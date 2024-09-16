Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 549,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Up 35.1 %

OTCMKTS HMCTF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

