Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $5.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

