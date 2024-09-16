Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $172.42 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

