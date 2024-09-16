Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $228.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

