Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

