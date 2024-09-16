Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
