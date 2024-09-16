Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Trading Up 1.5 %

About Greencore Group

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 184.31 ($2.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.23. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.20 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.