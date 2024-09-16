GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. GlucoTrack has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.13.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

