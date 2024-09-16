Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.69

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 41990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

