GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 21.8 %

GOVXW stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 3,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,231. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

