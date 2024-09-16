GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 21.8 %
GOVXW stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 3,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,231. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.