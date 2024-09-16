Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

Garmin Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $172.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

