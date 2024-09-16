Gaimin Price Hits $0.0009 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $13.69 million and $61,479.43 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,045,049,704 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,045,049,704 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00090329 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $69,712.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

