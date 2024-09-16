G999 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.04 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $20.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

