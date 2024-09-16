Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.87

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.87 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 6936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

Freedom Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

About Freedom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRHC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Freedom by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Freedom by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.