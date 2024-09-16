FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.37

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 82635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

