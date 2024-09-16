First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 20,066 shares.The stock last traded at $105.68 and had previously closed at $105.32.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Creative Planning raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

