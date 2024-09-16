First Digital USD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $3.49 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,515,962,448 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,515,962,448.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00087804 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 360 active market(s) with $1,740,808,564.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

