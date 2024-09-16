Financial Perspectives Inc Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

