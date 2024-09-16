Financial Perspectives Inc Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,273,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $228.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

