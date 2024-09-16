Financial Life Advisors Buys 1,238 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

