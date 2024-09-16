Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $176.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

