Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes $88,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $379.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $385.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

