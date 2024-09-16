Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes $117,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $12,662,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,574,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

