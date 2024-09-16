Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes $117,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $12,662,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,574,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
TQQQ opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.