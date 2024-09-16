Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,394 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,407,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,976,000 after purchasing an additional 905,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 423.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 823,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.08 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.