Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,557,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.3% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

