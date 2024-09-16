Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,144,000 after purchasing an additional 292,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $493.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $496.85.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock worth $331,875,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.