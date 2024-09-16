Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $47,000 in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $66.28 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

